ITV announce first two contestants on this year’s Love Island

It’s that time of year again, folks! A brand new season of Love Island is just around the corner and we couldn’t be more excited!

Bray native Laura Whitmore will be back on our screens again in a matter of days as she’s set to present ITV’s 2022 season of Love Island, with her beau Ian Stirling reprising his voiceover duties.

Just last week it was revealed that the iconic dating show is going to be returning a little bit earlier than anticipated, with the series debuting on Monday, June 6.

With just one week left to go, ITV have started to announce this year’s opening line-up of hopeful singletons entering the villa in search of love, including one very handsome Irish fella.

Dublin-born microbiologist Dami is said to be bringing the luck of the Irish into this brand new Mallorca villa and he’s ready to charm the woman of his dreams. Dami is a self-proclaimed goofball, as he says, “I just get goofy man, I just say whatever comes into my head and usually it works, people laugh!”

An astrology enthusiast, Dami is an Aries and is drawn towards other fire signs, but more than anything, he’s just looking for someone to bring home so that his mum might stop pestering him. “My mum keeps pestering me about having a wife and saying how at my age she was already pregnant with me,” the Irish Islander added.

The other Love Island contestant to be announced this morning was 24-year-old Welsh paramedic Paige. A true romantic, Paige says that it’s the little things in a relationship that really make a difference. “I like to do all the little gestures that just mean a lot. The small things that add up. I just have lots of love to give, I just love, love!” Paige confessed.

Paige also hopes to bring a positive energy to the villa, and plans to “look after anyone that needs looking after.” Her number one ‘ick’, though? When the socks don’t match the shoes. We can’t wait to see how that pet peeve comes out!

ITV will be announcing the remaining Love Island contestants throughout the day, so make sure to check back in later to see how the full line-up unfolds.