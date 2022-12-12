ITV announce Mamma Mia talent show to air next year

Fans of ABBA and Mamma Mia, we have some exciting news for you!

ITV have just announced that they are launching a brand-new talent show, solely based around the hit musical Mamma Mia!

Titled Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, the eight-part talent show series will showcase the quest to find the perfect actors to play the lead roles of lovebirds Sophie and Sky in the West End production.

For those who don’t know, Mamma Mia centres around the weekend of Sophie and Sky’s wedding, as the young woman invites her three potential fathers to her nuptials in the hopes of finding out who her biological dad is. The two characters of Sophie and Sky were famously played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in both Mamma Mia films.

During the series, musical theatre hopefuls will be pushed to their limits in the hopes of being granted the life-changing roles.

Contestants will be tasked with completing many Mamma Mia-themed challenges, masterclasses, and of course, performances of some of the most iconic songs from the musical. Amazingly, the new series will also be filmed on the luxurious Greek islands, where the story of Mamma Mia is set.

The contest will conclude with a live, spectacular grand finale, broadcast from a theatre in London’s West End, where the two winners will be announced.

The contestants will be mentored by well-known stars from the industry, and will be judged by a panel of music and theatre superstars. The lineup of musical theatre stars has yet to be announced, but we can’t wait to find out who is going to be involved!

The creator and producer of Mamma Mia, Judy Cramer, will oversee and co-executive produce the series. "Mamma Mia has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts […] so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.”

The brand new series of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream is expected to launch on ITV1 next year. We couldn’t be more excited for it!