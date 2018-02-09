It’s time to treat yo’self: 8 of the best desserts you can eat in Dublin
While we may be partial to an eggs and avo brunch or a Lebanese-infusion three course dinner, sometimes our sweet tooth triumphs and all we want is a luxurious dessert to sure our chocolate cravings.
Dublin is full of fabulous fancy restaurants, brilliant food stalls and amazing eateries – all of which supply us with a treat for the sweet-loving senses from time to time.
Here are a few of our favourite dine-in or nibble on the go desserts in Dublin's fair city.
1. A sea salt brownie in Industry & Co
2. Real Sicilian cannoli in Dolce Sicily
3. The most indulgent donuts at Aungier Danger
4. A scrumptious slice of carrot cake at Queen of Tarts
5. Pretty macarons in Ladurée
6. A good old 99 from Teddys Ice Cream
7. The richest Nutella cheesecake in San Lorenzo's
8. The petits fours platter in Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
BONUS (Another brownie, but we had to mention it)