It’s time for Kris Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

After Kim Kardashian announced the devastating news on Twitter last night, that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons, fans of the show were quick to suggest a new project for momager, Kris Jenner.

Eager to cling on to even an ounce of this American royal family, fans began campaigning for the idea that Kris join the widely popular reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Tweets suggesting this new idea started to pour in, pleading for 64-year-old Kris to join the Housewives once and for all.

“Kris Jenner needs to be on #RHOBH, there I said it @Andy @BravoTV,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted, “Petitioning for @KrisJenner to join RHOBH now.”

Even more fans took to Twitter to agree with this message including one who exclaimed, “I would kill for Kris Jenner to go on RHOBH, Garcelle would tear her up!!”

It came as no surprise that fans of the reality show were blown over by the announcement that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is airing its final season in 2021, after appearing on our screens for the last 14 years.

“To our amazing fans… It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim announced on Twitter.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kim concluded.

The shocking news inspired fans of the show to come out and talk about the true impact Keeping Up with the Kardashians had on the world. “Whether people like them or not, they have changed reality tv, social media and the path to fame forever. Kris Jenner is a genius who has made all of her daughters multi millionaires,” one fan wrote.

While another tweeted, “Kris Jenner is a genius, created an empire and ultimately changed social media and how ppl behave and interact online. I’m not saying it wasn’t ridiculous how it happened & what it was, but facts are facts. Don’t @ me. #KUWTK”.