It’s over: 10 of the biggest celebrity couple breakups of 2023

2023 has been a rollercoaster of a year for many of us, and that is also true for several of our favourite celebrities.

Throughout the last 12 months, we have been shocked time and time again by the announcements that some of the strongest celeb couples have called time on their relationships. So, as 2023 draws to a close, we thought we’d take a look back at some of the splits that we’re still in disbelief about.

We have curated a list below of 10 celebrity couple breakups that were confirmed over the past year. Whether it was a long-lasting relationship or a once-beloved marriage, 2023 became the year that ended many well-known romances. Take a look :

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After getting hitched in Vegas in May 2019, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker and the Game Of Thrones alum shocked fans around the world in September when they filed for divorce. Rumours soon began to spread that the former couple were struggling to agree on arrangements for their two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (1). Eventually, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement, writing: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After seven years of marriage, it was confirmed in July that Modern Family actress Sofia and Magic Mike star Joe were filing for divorce. Concerns for their relationship were swirling at the time, as Sofia had travelled to Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday – without her husband or her wedding ring. In an announcement to Page Six, they said of their split: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The Legally Blonde actress rarely puts her family life on full display, and so it came as a shock when Reese Witherspoon announced that she had begun the process of divorcing her husband Jim. The pair had been married for 12 years, and welcomed 11-year-old son Tennesse together in September 2012. In a joint statement in March, they wrote: “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Following the landmark end to her conservatorship in November 2021, it looked as though Britney might have found her happy ending in June 2022, when she tied the knot with Sam. However, just 14 months after their wedding, it was confirmed in August that the 29-year-old model had filed for a divorce from Britney. Speaking on her Instagram page afterwards, the Toxic singer said: “Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked… but, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly.”

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

After their first meeting in 2018, Jodie and Joshua’s marriage came to an end in October of this year. Reports of court documents noted that the Queen & Slim star cited “irreconcilable differences” at the end of four years of marriage. The former couple have also agreed on joint custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno, whom they welcomed together in April 2020.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Credit: Instagram / Ariana Grande

After a tumultuous few years, fans of thank u, next singer Ariana were thrilled when she tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton in May 2021. Sadly, their marriage would not end up lasting for long, as concerns surrounding the couple’s marriage grew when Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon. Just a few days later, their separation was official when the 30-year-old filed for divorce from Dalton, reportedly citing the reason as “irreconcilable differences”. It is rumoured that Ariana is now dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, after they met on set in London.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh and Deborra-Lee tied the knot all the way back in 1996. So, fans were understandably devastated when they shared in September that, after 27 years of marriage, they were going their separate ways. During their time together, Deborra-Lee and The Greatest Showman actor adopted their son Oscar (23) and daughter Ava (18). “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they wrote when announcing their divorce, adding: “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Credit: Netflix

After meeting at the Met Gala in 2016, many Swifties were hopeful that Taylor Swift had finally found her forever match in Joe Alwyn. Sadly, after seven years of romance, it was widely reported in April that their pair had split. Although neither of them never officially confirmed their breakup, Taylor has since moved on and is now in a seemingly blissful relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Speaking to Time about her new romance earlier this year, the Anti-Hero hitmaker gushed: “I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other.”

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams

Hugh, known to many as Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey, dominated headlines in late September when he revealed that his 25 year marriage to Lulu Williams was over. In a statement, a spokesperson for the 60-year-old actor confirmed the sad news of their separation. After knowing each other since they were teenagers, the pair had tied the knot in November 1998. Hugh and Lulu continue to co-parent their teenage son Felix.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Although her split from husband Don actually occurred over six years ago, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep only chose to unveil the news in October of this year. The pair, who still remain legally married to this day, initially tied the knot back in 1978. In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the Mamma Mia actress wrote: “While they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.” Meryl and Don continue to share four children and five grandchildren together.