So Sue Me’s highly anticipated tan range is coming in March

Rumours have been flying that Suzanne Jackson is set to release her very own tan, to follow the success of her lash collection and contour and highlight palettes.

The blogger's makeup line has already been a huge success, selling in major retailers like Penneys, and in pharmacies across the country.

However, one product that So Sue Me fans have been longing for is her hotly anticipated fake tan.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

The blogger eluded to her tan's creation back in the summer of 2017, and fans have been clamouring for more news ever since.

The business woman revealed at the launch of her SoSubySJ X Lauren Pope lash collection this morning that fans can expect her tan to launch in March of this year.

Details on the highly sought-after tan were scarce, but at least we have a ball park time frame.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:13am PST

The tan is anticipated to be a range, rather than a single product, with a variety of different shades.

A number of months ago, the blogger launched a new company called GlowBelle, which is rumoured to be the name of the tan.

Suzanne told the audience at the lash launch that she has been working on the tan for over a year, and describes herself as a perfectionist when it comes to her business.

A post shared by Suzanne Jackson (@sosueme_ie) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

'I wont be continuing with the fashion, I'm drawing the line and focusing on beauty, and I'm working on about 12 products at the moment,' she told her followers via Snapchat.

'I am wrecked tired working on them but that's production and that's what you do when you create your product from absolute scratch, and thats what I do – I don't private label, I create myself and I'm very proud of that.'

We're looking forward to being beautifully bronzed come March.