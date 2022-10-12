It’s official: Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island

It’s the announcement everyone has been waiting for!

This afternoon, ITV bosses have confirmed that TV presenter Maya Jama will be stepping into Laura Whitmore’s role as the new host of Love Island.

In a social media post, the show’s official accounts shared a video of the 28-year-old flicking through the many long-running reports that she would be offered the job. The camera slowly pans out to Maya, beaming as she sips from one of the show’s most iconic pieces of merch – a personalised water bottle – with a personalised suitcase ready to go in front of her.

“Okay, the rumours are true,” the social media team teased. “Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama!”.

On her Instagram stories, Maya shared her excitement about joining the highly-popular dating show. “Rumour confirmed LOLOL,” she exclaimed. “Seeeee you on the island my honeysssss”.

A few weeks after this year’s series of Love Island finished in August, Laura Whitmore shocked fans of the show with the news that she had decided to leave.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” Laura wrote, referring to the upcoming winter series of Love Island, which will be taking place in South Africa in January.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands, she added. “I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline,” she concluded, honouring her late friend and the original host of the show, Caroline Flack.

Laura herself has already congratulated Maya on becoming her successor. “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab xx”, she commented on the post of Love Island's official announcement.

We can’t wait to see how Maya fares in her new role!