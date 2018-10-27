It’s official: Jenna Dewan files for divorce from Channing Tatum

It has been almost seven months since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they were parting ways.

And now it seems the couple have decided to make their split official.

According to leaked documents obtained by The Blast, Jenna has filed for divorce from her husband.

Both parents agreed on joint custody over their daughter Everly and are settling their negotiations in private.

The mum has also requested spousal support from the Magic Mike star.

When the couple separated in April, they said their decision was mutual and there was no animosity between them.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

And it appears that the couple still has this respectful and loving view towards one another, sorting out their divorce in a civilised way that pleases both parties.

They are continuing to make Everly a priority and continue to put her needs before their own feelings.

Both Jenna and Channing have reportedly been dating others and are okay with the news of their former partner moving on.

They remain “best friends” who are happy for one another.