It’s official: Ed Sheeran is ENGAGED to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

To anyone who holds a candle for singer Ed Sheeran, you're about to be seriously disappointed.

The Galway Girl singer just announced over on Instagram that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 20, 2018 at 5:49am PST

The 26-year-old singer revealed that he and Cherry have been engaged since just before the new year.

'Got myself a fiancé just before new year,' he captioned the cute Instagram post, featuring polaroid photo of the pair together.

We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.'

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:10am PST

The couple are childhood sweethearts and have known each other for years.

Massive congratulations to the pair.