It’s official! Christine Quinn won’t be returning to Selling Sunset

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s dramatic real estate reality show, Selling Sunset, then we’ve got some sad news for you. Fan-favourite cast member, Christine Quinn, has left the show for good.

After leaving the Oppenheim Group this past April to start up her own crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, with husband Christian Dumontet, Quinn’s future on the popular reality show seemed a bit uncertain.

Fans were hopeful to see glimpses of Christine in the show’s upcoming sixth season, as the rivalry continues. However, it’s now been confirmed that the mum-of-one has officially left the Netflix series.

People had even started wondering if Quinn was lying that she was sick with Covid to avoid seeing her fellow co-stars during the explosive season five reunion special. Putting the rumours to rest though, Christine told Andy Cohen, “I absolutely did have COVID. I absolutely did.”

33-year-old Christine appeared on Selling Sunset for all five of the show’s seasons, where she was seen selling ultra luxurious houses and causing quite a stir between her colleagues and co-stars.

Christine also did a lot of growing up on the show, as viewers got to watch some of her biggest life events, including her gothic winter wonderland wedding to husband Christian which aired during the show’s third season.

Meanwhile, the show’s fourth season documented Christine’s pregnancy with her first child, who was born in May 2021, moments after she finished filming for the day.

Is this the end of Christine’s reality show career though? Possibly not! It seems the realtor is hoping to be approached by streaming giant Hulu for a reality series of her own. “Hulu, give me a call,” Quinn said jokingly when speaking to The New York Times last month.