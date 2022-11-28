It’s a wrap – the L’OCCITANE gift guide has landed

Time to indulge in a little luxury this Christmas and what better way to do it than with L’OCCITANE?.

All of their luxury Christmas gifts are beautifully presented in Provençal-style boxes and bags and they have a complimentary gift-wrapping service which means you have everything you need to create the perfect present for Christmas. To get you started, we’ve created a simple list with the perfect gift for everyone on your list this year.

For the men in your life

Aromatic L’Occitan Men’s Luxury Gift Set- €75 (worth €89.50)

The L’Occitan collection is sophisticated with an unexpected twist that suits the modern gent who has style and panache. The carefully crafted fragrance of distilled lavender blended with nutmeg, black pepper and smoked wood is reminiscent of the natural scents of Provence. This spicy gift set includes a 75ml L’Occitan Eau de Toilette, 250ml L’Occitan Shower Gel, 30ml L’Occitan After Shave Balm and comes in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

Cade Shaving Duo €39 (worth €49.50)

For a sumptuous shaving experience, this duo contains all the essentials for a perfect shave. Formulated with a purifying complex of cade essential oil, this set has a delightful woody scent. It contains 150ml Cade Refreshing Shaving Gel, 75ml Cade After Shave Balm and is packaged in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

For Gran

Almond Body Care Gift Set €60 (worth €69)

This must-have gift set will soothe and firm your skin with its deliciously scented luxurious body treatments. Get yourself or a loved one ready for the festive season with this gift set which contains a 250ml Almond Shower Oil, 100ml Almond Milk Concentrate, 50g Almond Delicious Soap, 30ml Almond Delicious Hands and comes packed in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

For your daughter

Neroli & Orchidee Body Care Collection €46 (worth €59)

This elegant and sophisticated gift blends the scents of the radiant Mediterranean orange blossom with the caressing white orchid from Madagascar to give you a sumptuous fragrance. This tantalising gift set contains a 250ml Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, 250ml Néroli & Orchidée Body Milk, 30ml Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream and comes in a gorgeous L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

For yourself

Immortelle Divine Trilogy Gift Set €195 (worth €242)

Looking for anti-ageing skincare that will restore, regenerate and reveal younger-looking skin? Look no further. This face care trio has 5 registered patents that lifts the skin’s features, redefines facial contours and brightens dark spots as well as the skin’s tone to retain that youthful glow. This luxurious set includes 50ml Immortelle Divine Cream, 30ml Immortelle Divine Serum, 15ml Immortelle Divine Eye & Lips Contour and is presented in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

For your Secret Santa

Cherry Blossom Festive Bauble €14

This festive bauble makes an ideal gift for secret santa or as a stocking filler as it includes delicate beauty products. Not only is this a gorgeous addition to any Christmas tree, but these products capture the beauty of springtime in Provence where flowering cherry blossoms perfume the air. This stunning bauble includes 35ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, 35ml Cherry Blossom Body Lotion and 10ml Cherry Blossom Hand Cream.