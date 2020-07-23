It’s a girl! Vogue Williams & Spencer Matthews welcome baby #2

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their second child into the world. The parents confirmed the safe arrival of their darling daughter on Instagram this afternoon.

The mum-of-two revealed the news by sharing a photo of herself and Spencer and they look as happy as ever.

She wrote: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world."

Spencer couldn't help but gush about fatherhood in his emotional post, "Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter.

"I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand. Thanks also for making me see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol. @cleanliquor, which fills me with so much drive and purpose would never have existed without you…"

The dad-of-two continued, "I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable. Feel lucky ever day to be married to you."

We can't wait to fnd out what name they picked for their little girl!