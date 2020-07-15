It’s a girl! Lauren Pope welcomes her first child into the world

Huge congratulations are in order for Lauren Pope, who has welcomed her first child into the world. The Only Way Is Essex star gave birth to a gorgeous baby girl and we just love the name she chose for her tiny tot.

The mum decided to call her daughter Raine Anais Keterman.

The reality star confirmed the news by sharing the sweetest snaps of her baby girl with her Instagram followers. She captioned them, “Our little lady has arrived! Raine Anais Keterman 11/7/20.”

The new mum added, “You really are so perfect little Raine, thank you for choosing me to be your Mummy. We love you so, so much.”

Her followers showered her with loving messages after revealing her special news, “Congrats on the newest member of your pack my darling. What a beautiful name too.”

“awww omg, massive congratulations beautiful!! so so happy for u guys <3 xxxx” one added.

“The best, most precious addition to our family. Thank you for giving me another princess and giving the girls a baby sister. We all love you and Raine so very much,” said one.

In one of the photos, Lauren is cradling her little girl and kissing her on the forehead as her partner Tony Keterman looks proudly at their daughter.

The 37-year-old revealed she was expecting her first child in March.