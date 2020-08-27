It’s a girl! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome a daughter

Huge congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have welcomed their first child together. The Firework singer gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and her name is perfect.

The new mum posted a black and white photo of her and Orlando holding their tiny tot's hand to announce the joyous news.

Alongside the sweet snap, the singer revealed her name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

The new parents told UNICEF: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

The couple, who are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, wanted to use this moment to raise awareness and have asked their followers to donate to UNICEF.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

You can donate here.

Baby Daisy is Perry's first child. Bloom is a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.