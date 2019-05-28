It’s a girl: Jamie Bell and Kate Mara welcome their first child

House of Cards actress Kate Mara and Rocketman star Jamie Bell have announced the arrival of their baby girl.

The couple welcomed their darling daughter a couple of weeks ago. Kate took to Instagram to share the news.

She posted a snap of her daughter’s feet and wrote: “We had a baby a couple weeks ago…Here are her feet.”

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their wonderful news. One said: “Congratulations! This is beyond precious.”

Another added: “Awww! So happy for your family. Enjoy this exciting time with your daughter.”

This is Kate and Jamie’s first child together, but the Snowpiercer actor also has a child from his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.

Jamie shares a four-year-old son with the Westworld actress.

The couple have yet to reveal any further information about their baby girl but there’s no doubt they’ve picked the sweetest moniker for their bundle of joy.

Huge congratulations to the parents on the birth of their daughter.