It’s a girl for Love Island’s Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey

Huge congratulations are in order for Love Island's Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey, who have welcomed a baby girl into the world. Doting dad Nathan announced the news this morning by sharing a video message from outside the hospital.

He shared, "Welcome to the world our little princess !!!! Can’t wait to spend our lives together !!! @cara_delahoyde your a legend , delivered our baby safe and sound!!!

"What a trooper you are !!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you x I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can’t thank you guys enough ! Your all un sung hero’s," he added.

Nathan couldn't help but gush about how strong Cara was after she was rushed into hospital with pre-eclampsia. "Cara delivered our beautiful baby daughter this morning, she's done an absolute fantastic job. Cara you are a hero."

This is the second child for the Love Island couple. Cara and Nathan also have two-year-old son Freddie, who was born in December 2017.

We cannot wait to hear what name they chose for their tiny tot!