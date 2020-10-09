It’s a girl! Deliciously Ella gives birth to her second child

Huge congratulations to cookbook author, Ella Mills, otherwise known as Deliciously Ella, and her husband Matthew who have welcomed their second baby into the world.

The plant-based cooking guru announced the exciting news this afternoon on Instagram, revealing the dainty name which they chose for their beautiful baby. "May Mills," the new mum wrote before adding, "Arrived in the world just after midnight on the 8th October after a quick labour at home."

In the gorgeous photo the 29-year-old posted to go along with the announcement, Ella looking fresh faced and full of joy, is lying down in bed, with her little bundle of joy asleep on her chest. Ella is wearing a navy pair of pyjamas,while little May wears an adorable white baby-grow with little pink bows dotted all over it.

"The sweetest little soul – we’re over the moon and totally in love," Ella lovingly wrote.

Friends, family and fans of the new mum left messages of love for the happy parents in the comment section. "You absolute superwoman, extraordinary news," Chessie King, fellow influencer wrote.

"Gosh I just thought you were re-sharing a picture of Skye! So alike! Congratulations," another fan commented.

Ella and Matthew celebrated their wedding in 2016, and welcomed the birth of their first daughter, Skye, just last summer, in July 2019, who we're sure is going to be the best big sister ever.

Congrats to you both – what wonderful news!