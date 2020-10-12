It’s a boy! Rochelle and Marvin Humes welcome their third child

The Humes household has gotten a lot bigger. Marvin, Rochelle and their gorgeous daughters have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their family and we couldn't be happier for them!

Rochelle gave birth to baby boy on Friday morning at 8:44 am. The happy parents have adorably named him Blake Hampton Humes. "On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020," Rochelle sweetly wrote on Instagram this morning, introducing their son to the world.

"I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since…" the mum-of-three added.

The beautiful couple welcomed the most darling tiny tot into the world. Just look at that little face!

Proud dad, Marvin posted a similar series of images of their newborn son to his own Instagram account, excliaming, "My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that."

"Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete," the former JLS singer gushed.

The couple revealed they were expecting their third child with the most unique way, and quite frankly, the sweetest, by sharing an Easter themed video.

There's no doubt that Alaia-May and Valentina are going to be the best big sisters to their little brother. The Saturdays singer revealed they were so unbelievably excited during her pregnancy

She told HELLO! "The girls are so excited, they literally don't leave me alone. I don't get a minute; they are just obsessed. They keep saying: 'What's my baby brother doing now?' And I just say: 'Still in my belly.'"

Like many women Rochelle went through pregnancy during lockdown, which was an intense and uncertain time for millions. The mum-of-three opened up about the challenges she faced in an interview with HELLO!

"I had quite bad morning sickness in lockdown and throwing up and having two kids off school wasn't ideal, but I did enjoy the solid, uninterrupted family time. That was the silver lining,"

Having more time to spend with family certainly was the one blessing that came with the pandemic. We're sure Rochelle and Marvin's girls will be the best helpers as the parents settle in with their newborn.

Huge congratulations to Rochelle and Marvin on the birth of baby Blake.