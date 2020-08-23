It’s a boy! Lea Michele and Zandy Reich welcome their first child

Glee's Lea Michele is officially a mum!

The actress and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child into the world this week. The new mum gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on August 20.

A source confirmed the joyous news to People: "Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful."

They added: "He's been an easy baby so far."

The couple revealed they were pregnant with their first child in April. The pair, who married in 2019, always wanted to be parents.

The actress married her beau in a beautiful ceremony in Northern California last summer. They were joined by 200 of their closest friends and family, including the 33-year-old's co-stars Emma Roberts, Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and best friend and actor Jonathan Groff.

We cannot wait to find out what name Lea chooses for her darling son!