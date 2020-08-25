It’s a boy! Corrie’s Sam Aston and wife Briony welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his wife Briony, who have become parents for the first time.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world six weeks before his due date.

The proud parents decided to call their tiny tot Sonny. The name Sonny is of American origin and means 'our son'.

Aston posted an adorable photo of his family to announce the news. In the sweet snap, the new parents are holding their baby boy close and look as happy as ever.

"Welcome to the world little man. Our little ray of sunshine. Sonny James Aston," the proud dad wrote alongside the image.

Briony gave birth to Sonny on August 11, six weeks before his due date. The new mum shared, "Sonny Aston. He calmly entered our world 6 weeks early on 11.08.20 at 5lbs 7oz and we couldn't be more in love."

We couldn't be happier for the new parents. Baby Sonny is the cutest!