‘Our little man’: Caroline Foran has given birth to her first child

Author and podcaster Caroline Foran has given birth to her first child. The new mum confirmed the safe arrival of her baby boy by sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

Her little boy was born 10 days before her due date and he is the cutest.

The writer and her husband Barry decided to call him Caelan Anthony. The name Caelan is of Irish origin and means “powerful warrior”.

Alongside the photos of her baby boy, the new mum wrote: “Our little man – Caelan Anthony Doyle – is here, safe and sound, pudgy and pretty chill too, 7.3 pounds.

“He made his entrance to the world 10 days ahead of his due date. I am extremely exhausted and totally overwhelmed to be here without Barry – haven’t a clue what to do with this tiny person! – but I am most certainly in love.”

Foran’s followers showered her with loving messages after she shared her joyous news. Síle Seoige said, “Awww delighted for you all and well done Momma! Sending so much love your way XXX”

“Huge congrats, what a handsome little bundle of joy Xxx,” Aoibhin Garrihy wrote.

Charlene McKenna added, “Awww Caroline. Congratulations and well BLOODY DONE!!!!! Here’s to your little family of 3.”

Huge congratulations to Caroline on the birth of her adorable baby boy. We couldn’t be happier for her.