It’s a boy! Ailbhe Garrihy announces the birth of her first child

Ailbhe Garrihy is officially a mum!

She confirmed her joyous news by sharing a black and white photo of her holding her newborn's hand. The doting mum revealed she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, August 19.

She gushed: "And just like that..our perfect baby boy Seán Hehir made his appearance into the world yesterday."

"Beyond delighted with our little man @ruaidhrih x" she added.

This is Ailbhe and her husband Ruaidhri's first child together.

The new mum revealed she was pregnant with her first child in April. She posted a photo of her baby bump and revealed she was five months pregnant.

Huge congratulations to the new parents on the birth of little Seán. We couldn't be happier for them!