Isadora outdoes themselves with their new Autumn collection

Make a statement this autumn with these must-have products from Swedish brand Isadora – affordable, on trend and sassy additions to a much-loved brand.

Velvet Comfort Liquid Lipstick RRP €11.95

A rich, velvety semi-matte liquid lipstick with comfortable wear.

Rich colour with one-stroke full coverage

Smooths and shapes lips without feathering

Super comfortable and long-wearing formula

Why We Love It:

Isadora's Velvet Comfort Liquid Lipstick wraps your lips in rich, long-lasting semi-matte colour in just one stroke.

The velvety formula glides on like liquid silk and transforms into a soft, powdery finish that smooths and shapes your lips without feathering or weighing them down. The result is an intense matte colour that never feels dry or sticky. This is pure comfort for your lips.

Siliconic polymers create a comforting soft, flexible and elastic film.

Available in 5 shades: Nude Blush, Coral Rose, Pink Blossom, Berry Blush, Ravish Red

Nature Enhanced Flawless Compact Foundation RRP €18.95

A creamy, lightweight compact foundation

enhanced by natural ingredients.

Melts on application and blends seamlessly

Natural flawless “not-too-matte” finish

Powered by 100% naturally-derived ingredients

Isadora's unique compact foundation is a key addition to your collection with a built-in mirror and applicator, making it ideal to travel with you. Offering a perfect finish without covering your skin‘s natural beauty. On-the-go doesn’t mean settling for less than flawless.

Key Ingredients

Jasmine Wax: provides soft and smooth feel.

Meadowfoam oil: moisturises the skin and giving a cushiony touch.

Blend of ester and amino-acid based powder: assures easy glide without feeling greasy.

To Use:

Apply a smooth layer over your skin, using the sponge included. Layer where required, the creamy-smooth texture is easily buildable. Let it set to a natural matte finish.

Available in four shades: 82 Natural Ivory, 84 Cream Sand, 86 Natural Beige, 88 Almond

Perfect Blush RRP €11.95

A feathery-light and silky powder blush that delivers even and buildable colour.

Versatile finish – matte, satin or pearly

Long-wearing colour that’s flawless, radiant and natural looking

Isadora's velvety powder blush delivers silky sheer colour without a fuss. Light as a feather and silky sheer. Perfect Blush is easy to blend and build for the finish you want so you can take your look from natural to defined. You’ll love the perfect colour pigmentation and the soft, silky feel. The long-lasting colour keeps you flawless and gorgeous all day.

To Use:

Using a dome-shaped brush, swirl colour on the apples of your cheeks.

Pro Tip:

Different shades of blush can help enhance the shape of your face. Dusting beige blush (our Warm Nude is perfect for this) adds a hint of fullness to the cheeks, while peach and pink (try our Intense Peach and Coral Pink) help add a healthy glow to your complexion. Darker shades like brown and plum (Purple Rose is the winner here) help add definition.

Available in nine shades: Warm Nude, Intense Peach, Ginger Brown, Rose Perfection, Coral Pink, Cotton Candy, Cool Pink, Purple Rose, Rose Nude

Available from selected Shaws, McCabes, McCauley, Lloyds and independent pharmacies nationwide.