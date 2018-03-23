Irish women feel they have to give ‘cover stories’ at work for abortions

When it comes to abortion rights in Ireland, it's safe to say we are far, far behind other countries.

With abortion being painted as something shameful by Save the 8th establishments, it's no wonder that some women feel they would not be able to be open about their reproductive care with their employer.

According to The Irish Times, recent research has found that some women think they would need a cover story to tell their workplace about their absence if they had to take time off to procure a termination.

Research carried out on behalf of the Alliance for Choice, found that women in Ireland would not feel comfortable telling their employer the real reason for their absence.

'There is pressure in that. When you are telling lies upon lies upon lies' Fiona Bloomer of the University of Ulster told The Irish Times.

'The burden of that on top of everything else. I think the general stigma of silencing over abortion means that women are reluctant to speak support. They are not sure of who to turn to.'

This research echoes the real life stories shared by many women who suffer through a crisis pregnancy in this country.

One woman shared her experience with The Abortion Right Campaign, detailing how she had to call in sick when the cramps brought on by her imported abortion pill became agonising.

'The cramps were the worst pain I’ve ever been through. I had planned to go to work the following day but I was dizzy and weak and had to call in sick,' she said.

'I’m pretty sure my boss thought I had faked it to go to a festival for the weekend.'

'It was difficult not being able to tell her, or other people, what I had been through. I did tell a few people, and some of them tried their best to help me through it. But overall, it was a very lonely time.'