Irish woman shot dead in New York in suspected murder-suicide

Tributes have been paid to an Irish woman who has been shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

39-year-old Denise Morgan, who was originally from Tullyallen, near Drogheda, was found dead at a property in Queens over the weekend.

A 33-year-old man was also discovered dead in the second floor living room, and a firearm was located beside him. It is believed that he was an American man, who was known to Denise.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), officers arrived at the property after receiving a 911 call at 2.44am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Following the discovery of the two bodies, they were removed from the scene and taken for postmortems.

Local media have reported that the NYPD are not looking for anyone else in relation to the two deaths, and a spokesperson for the force stated that “investigations are ongoing.”

Following confirmation that Denise Morgan lost her life over the weekend, her family and loved ones have been paying tribute to the Co. Louth native.

The Cottage Bar and Restaurant, where Denise worked, wrote on their Facebook page that all of their staff are “in shock and sorrow”.

“It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure. Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was,” the Irish-American establishment added.

Denise’s two sisters, Lisa Morgan and Shannon Morgan, also posted a heartbreaking tribute to their late sibling.

“We love you forever and always baby sister until we meet again, our lives will never be the same again,” Lisa penned, while Shannon added: “No words can express the pain we are dealing with now”.