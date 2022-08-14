Irish vitamin & supplement brand AYA launches new Bio range.

AYA, the leading Irish vitamin and supplement brand for all the family, today launches a brand-new Bio range. The latest addition to AYA’s extensive product line consists of three action-packed bios; After Bio, Calm Bio and Digestive Bio which are available from pharmacies nationwide. The range is designed with delayed release technology to protect the bacteria from stomach acid and ensures maximum delivery.

Now more than ever, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet is of key importance, with vitamins and supplements playing a vital role in helping prevent against illness and disease. The AYA Bio Range is designed with delayed release technology which helps to protect the bacteria from the stomach acid and ensures maximum delivery, and each product has a unique formula:

AYA After Bio (RRP €9.99) After Bio contains 10 billion friendly bacteria per capsule with six strains of bacteria for a broad spectrum of probiotic activity.

AYA Calm Bio (RRP €21.99) is packed with a variety of nutrients, Lactium, Riboflavin, Thiamin and Magnesium which can help to support the normal functioning of the nervous system and to normal psychological function.

AYA Digestive Bio (RRP €16.99) is a unique and powerful combination of six digestive enzymes. Additionally, this product contains lactase which contributes to the breaking down of lactose.

Aine Devlin, Trade and Marketing Manager, Uniphar, comments, “Each product is the new Bio range has been specially developed with a diverse mix of friendly bacteria, nutrients, and enzymes.” .

Specially developed by Irish company Uniphar and exclusive to Irish Pharmacy, the AYA BioRange is widely available in pharmacies nationwide.