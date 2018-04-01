SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Irish Twitter has no time for April Fool’s and honestly, we’re with them

by

Ah, April Fool's. That one day of the year the when some the world's least funny people unite over a love of bad jokes and ridiculous fibs. 

Sure, we loved the chaos it cause when we were children – after all, what seven-year-old doesn't get a kick out of telling their mother they put bleach in the washing machine – but as we grow up, the mischievous air around the first day of April is replaced by copious amounts of eye-rolling and sighing. 

At the end of the day, it's all a bit of fun, and perhaps we're just too old and cynical to see the pint in any of it, but after a quick scroll through Twitter, it's safe to say we're not the only ones who feel this way. 

Here's some of our favourite anti-April Fool's tweets so far. 

1.  … yay! 

2. It's the best way.

3. Ruining it for everyone. 

4. Just the tip of the iceberg tbh. 

5. We'll all get caught out sooner or later.

6. He's got a point. 

7. It's honestly not even worth it.

8. Let's just do away with the old tradition altogether

Trending