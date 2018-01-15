Irish teenager dies following tragic quad bike accident in Lanzarote

Tributes are pouring in following the death of an Irish teenager who was killed in a tragic accident while on holiday in Lanzarote.

Stephen O'Gara, from Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon, died after the quad bike he was driving collided with a car in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old was visiting the region with his mother Maureen and his grandmother.

According to The Irish Independent, local TD John O'Mahony described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

“He was a young lad just starting out in life. A few of the family were away on holidays and for this to happen is such a shock,” he said.

“In a small community something like this affects an awful lot of people. When it happens abroad it is even harder because the community is not able to offer the same support to the family,” he added.

It's understood that relatives have now travelled to Lanzarote to be with Stephen's mother and grandmother.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of this case and providing consular assistance to the family.”