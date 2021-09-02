Irish star Vogue Williams launches new Body Illuminator for a luminous glow

Bare by Vogue has just launched its new Body Illuminator, a body shimmer lotion to help shape, highlight and glow. Think delicate, red-carpet glow that is designed to give an elegant and subtle radiance while blurring out any imperfections.

Using the Bare by Vogue Body Illuminator, you can elongate and slim parts of the body by highlighting down the centre while shading the edges. Apply the liquid illuminator down the centre of your limbs, across the collarbones and anywhere else you’d like your skin to catch the light for a luminous glow.

The hydrating Body Illuminator gives a sun-kissed shimmer while reflecting light for the ultimate glowy finish. The water-based formula blends seamlessly into the skin to minimize blemishes, cover imperfections and smooth the skin’s appearance for a radiance that is both water and transfer resistant. It is also enriched with amino acids such as Goji Berry and Pomegranate which nourish the skin while improving skin tone and texture, as well as Vitamin A & C for radiant, glowing skin and Hyaluronic Acid for extra hydration.

Bare by Vogue has also launched a new, densely bristled Body Brush with a metal handle and ultra-soft bristles to give an even application while gliding over the face and body. The angled brush is perfect for reaching difficult areas, such as the hands, elbows, knees and feet, while its thickness gives control while contouring and defining both face and body. Pair the Bare by Vogue with your favourite tanning products to help you blend your tan seamlessly to create a flawless, sun-kissed appearance.

The Body Illuminator and Body Brush are the most recent additions to Bare by Vogue’s luxuriously rich tanning range, which already includes a variety of self-tan products ranging from foams, lotions and instants, to face tans and tan eraser. The Irish self-tanning range is vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and safe for use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

Bare by Vogue is available to purchase on www.barebyvogue.com and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.