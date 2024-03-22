Irish rugby star Robbie Henshaw unveils stunning wedding snaps

Robbie Henshaw is married!

The Irish rugby star has tied the knot with his longtime partner Sophie Marren.

The newlyweds chose to get married yesterday (March 21) at the five-star Cashel Place Hotel in County Tipperary.

Several of Robbie’s rugby alumni attended the wedding ceremony following their Six Nations victory, including Conor Murray and Rob Kearney.

As the pair continue to celebrate their nuptials, Robbie and Sophie have now released several images from their big day.

On her Instagram page, Sophie decided to treat her followers to a snap of herself and her new husband signing their marriage certificate.

Robbie donned an elegant black tux for his important day. Meanwhile, Sophie looked like a blushing bride in a simple satin dress, with matching wedding gloves and her sleek hair tied back in a veil.

“21.03.24,” Sophie simply wrote in her caption, illustrating her wedding date.

Credit: Sophie Marren Instagram

In an image posted to her Instagram stories, Sophie also revealed a glimpse of her personalised wedding gloves. The pair were embroidered with two different phrases – ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ on one sleeve, and ‘The Henshaws’ on the other.

Following the first glimpse into their wedding day, many of Sophie and Robbie’s Instagram followers have sent their congratulations.

“Wow! You both look incredible. Huge congrats!” one fan replied.

“Congratulations you two!! You look stunning,” another commented.

“Beautiful Sophie! Hope you both had an amazing day!” a third fan added.

Robbie and Sophie tend to keep their romance fairly private. The couple have been together for a decade, as they first met in 2014 when they were both studying at University College Dublin.

In August 2022, the 30-year-old sports star surprised Sophie with a beautiful proposal during a romantic getaway at Adare Manor in Limerick.