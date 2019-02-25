Irish Rail customers experiencing delays of up to 80 minutes today

Irish Rail services are delayed by a signifiant 80 minutes from Heuston Station this morning.

All services to Heuston are delayed by 30 minutes.

The delays are down to a mechanical issue on the line between Sallins and Newbridge.

Update: Expected delays of up to 80 mins to all services out of Heuston at present, and delays of up to 30 mins to all services into Heuston. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) February 25, 2019

'Disruption to all services in and out of Heuston at present due to mechanical issues between Sallins and Newbridge,' reads and Irish Rail tweet.

Originally delays were expected to last 60 minutes, but an additional 20 minutes has since been added.

Passengers travelling in both directions have expressed their dismay at the service delays, with many noting that they had similar issues with the service last Monday.

'Is this Irish Rails new Monday thing? Make sure everyone is stressed and late for work, and whatever you do don’t give any clear information,' one commuted tweeted in response.

'If ye were an airline ye d be forced by law to compensate paying customers for all the disruptions to their journeys,' said another.

It is not yet known if the mechanical issues will disrupt the evening commuter services.