Irish people reveal how they’ve celebrated birthdays in lockdown

At the start of this year, most people would not have anticipated having to spend their birthdays at home. But that has now become a reality for at least a fifth of the Irish public (23 percent) who have had a birthday since the restrictions were first implemented and a likely prospect for a further 31 percent who will mark their birthday between now and the end of next month.

That’s according to new research* of 2,105 people from One4all, Ireland’s leading gift card company, which has revealed how the public feel about celebrating key occasions, such as birthdays, amidst the current restrictions. Despite restrictions in place, over half (56 percent) still celebrated their own birthday and another two thirds (66 percent) have celebrated the birthday of a loved one since March, coming up with creative new ways to mark the occasions.

The survey respondents who have celebrated a special occasion since restrictions were introduced say the ways in which those occasions were celebrated have varied. The most popular ways to celebrate birthdays in the current circumstances are ringing in the occasion with the people they’re living with (38 percent), receiving presents (23 percent) or cutting a cake (15 percent) with their cohabitants. When it comes to celebrating the birthdays of our loved ones, the most common ways in which we celebrate are giving them a present (34 percent), attending their ‘virtual’ birthday party (27 percent) or visiting them from a safe social distance (16 percent).

Almost 3 in 10 (29 percent) respondents had alternative plans in place to celebrate their birthdays before restrictions were introduced. However, of those who still celebrated their birthdays in lockdown, 39 percent rated their celebrations at home as just as ‘good’ in comparison to their original plans. A further fifth (19 percent) felt their celebrations in lockdown were in fact ‘very good’ in comparison, perhaps indicative of the many fun and creative ways that people across Ireland are celebrating key occasions as restrictions continue.

