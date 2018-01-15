Irish Netflix users warned to watch out for ‘fraudulent’ email scam

Irish Netflix users are being warned to watch out for a new email scam that could trick people into handing over sensitive information.

The email, which has been designed to look like a legitimate message from the streaming site, prompts the receiver to update their bank details so that they can continue to use the service.

With a subject line reading 'Payment Declined', the fraudulent email reads: “We attempted to authorise the Amex card you have on file but were unable to do so.”

“We will automatically attempt to charge your card again in 24-48 hours.”

The email then asks the Netflix user to input their card details using the link provided.

Should the user click the button, they will be brought to a convincing page and asked to update their payment details.

Netflix is urging its customers to be wary of the scam, and report any suspect emails.

A statement posted of Netflix's website reads: “If you suspect you have received a fraudulent email or text message that appears to be from Netflix, follow these tips to keep your information safe and secure, and follow the steps below to report the message.

“Never enter your login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message.

“Never click on any links or open any attachments in an email or text message you received unexpectedly, regardless of the source.

“If you suspect an email or text message is not from Netflix, do not reply to it.”