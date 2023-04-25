Irish jewellery brand opens pop-up shop at Kildare Village

Irish jewellery and handbag brand Emma by Jane is now open at Kildare Village. Founded in 2017 by ex-fashion buyer Jane Asple, Emma by Jane is a luxury jewellery brand known for its exquisite designs and exceptional craftsmanship.

Jane Asple has a passion for creating beautiful pieces that are both timeless and elegant. The new boutique at Kildare Village will showcase some of the brand's most popular collections, including the everyday collection, leather handbags and fine jewellery collection.

Jane Asple of Emma by Jane



Available exclusively at Kildare Village is the new bridal collection by Emma by Jane, as well as a new fine jewellery line, including nine pieces crafted from 14 Ct solid gold and diamonds.

The brand will also have an engraving machine at Kildare Village, where customers can choose their piece and the engraving that they would like in person. This service will be exclusively available at Kildare Village.

Jewellery lovers can shop Emma by Jane at Kildare Village from now until 8th June at Unit 112 in Kildare Village.

Standout products in the boutique include:

The Anna Diamond Chain Earring

Kildare Village price €76.23, RRP €99



Ayla Green Onyx Ring

Kildare Village price €89.10, RRP €99



Phoebe Ball Hoop earrings

Kildare Village price €111.65, RRP €145



A number of styling and bridal events will take place at Emma by Jane at Kildare Village over the coming weeks, keep an eye on the Kildare Village website for more details.

Speaking about the opening, Emma by Jane founder Jane Asple said: “I am delighted to launch Emma by Jane at Kildare Village, the leading home of luxury shopping in Ireland. We’re so excited to showcase our new bridal collection, to help upcoming brides find their personal jewellery style ahead of their big day. When designing a collection, our goal is to create effortless pieces that will take you from day to night, which is no different on a wedding day!”.