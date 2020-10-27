Irish guest on today’s Ellen Show pestered the production team until they gave in.

Irish mentalist Keith Barry will appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' today, Tuesday, 27th October with his first virtual appearance on US TV.

Keith performed for the show from his new virtual studio located in his back garden in Co. Kildare, where he has been performing online for organisations around the world since Covid-19 restricted live performances.

Keith's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show this week will be his fifth appearance on the show, Keith said,

“I think I basically wore the production team down, I spent a fortune on calls to the office. In these challenging times for the entertainment industry you have to try everything! Persistence worked and I was thrilled to be asked back on the show".

Keith, a dad of two is also getting into the spirit of Halloween with a 70-minute-high octane Halloween virtual brain hacking show suitable for all the family on October 31st at 7pm and 11pm (GMT).

Tickets are available from www.keithbarry.com or www.eventbrite.ie and price is based on the device not the number of people watching. Keith said, "This Halloween we can’t do the usual Trick Or Treat but I have created 70 minutes that is real family entertainment and will amaze all family members – no matter your age".