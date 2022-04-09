Irish fashion designer Aoife Mc Namara reveals breathtaking new collection.

One of Ireland’s most exciting young fashion designers, Aoife Mc Namara has revealed her latest collection, ‘Enchanted By Nature, In a Disenchanted World’; a breathtaking 15-piece collection inspired by the natural world and a mission to protect it.

Sustainable production and empowering the conscious consumer were at the core of Mc Namara’s design process. Entirely produced in Ireland from sustainable materials, her latest collection evokes the vivacious spirit of Ireland’s wild beauty, to reignite a sense of wonder in our natural environment.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her new designs, Aoife Mc Namara said: “The new collection tells the story of a woman who is enchanted by nature, in a disenchanted world, yet she dreams of a future where we rebuild our relationship with nature by aligning our values with those of mother earth.”

Rebellious and empowering but at the same time romantic and feminine, key pieces include a puff-sleeve blush pink linen gown, mint green corset dress in duchess satin and statement coral two-piece tweed suit. Mc Namara’s 7th season also comprises t-shirts that tread a perfect line between dressy and Irish wool picnic blankets – a nod to Mc Namara’s vision to inspire people to spend time outdoors, reconnecting with nature.

A fresh new colour palette injects vibrant new life into Aoife Mc Namara’s signature shapes and styles. From sea blues and pistachio greens to blossom pinks and coral oranges, this season’s colourway reflects Irish oceans, mountains, grasslands and wildflower meadows.

A graduate of Limerick School of Art & Design and former intern at Marc Jacobs, each piece displays Mc Namara’s intuitive skill for marrying modern design with traditional and innovative sustainable materials.

All garments are manufactured in Ireland using traditional fabrics such as Irish tweeds, sourced from a local woollen mill John Hanly’s, and biodegradable Irish linens. Mc Namara also incorporates modern sustainable materials, such as Cupro – a fabric made of regenerated cellulose fibres from recycled cotton linter via a ‘closed-loop’ manufacturing process.

Aoife Mc Namara also follows a made-to-order model, a more ethical and sustainable approach that eliminates overproduction and reduces the risk of excess stock.

Sharing further insight on her motivation behind the collection, Aoife Mc Namara added: “As a society, we are often so disconnected from our natural world. This culture is causing devasting harm to our planet. I see it as my responsibility as a designer to help educate a wave of conscious consumers and to create clothes that inspire a reconnection with nature.”

“Without our planet, we literally can't survive. Through my designs, I hope to spark 'that' connection to nature once again. I truly believe fashion as an art form has the power to reignite that spark deep inside a person.”

Stunning dream-like new imagery brings the story of the collection to life. Captured on the wildly beautiful Valentia Island, County Kerry, the new garments are modelled by Amber Shreshta, a Kerry native, junior doctor and Aoife Mc Namara Brand Ambassador.

The launch coincides with the opening of the latest Aoife Mc Namara Kildare Village pop-up store, open until April 24th. The pop-up will play host to the new collection as well as classic pieces from previous Aoife Mc Namara collections.

A new Aoife Mc Namara Community Events series also marks the new season launch. Two ‘Enchanted by Nature’ Wreath Making Workshops take place on April 9th and 15th with florist Niamh McNamara – who just happens to be the designer’s sister. Tickets cost €95pp and include a goodie bag including Grá Chocolates and a €20 Aoife Mc Namara x Kildare Village gift card.

The ‘Enchanted By Nature, In a Disenchanted World’ collection is exclusively available at the Aoife Mc Namara Kildare Village pop-up store, open until 24th April, and launches on aoifemacnamara.com and in Aoife’s Cottage, Adare, Co. Limerick on 26th April.