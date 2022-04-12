Irish EastEnders star Melanie Clark Pullen has died aged just 46

Former EastEnders actor Melanie Clark Pullen has tragically passed away following a battle with breast cancer at just 46-years-old.

Fans of the soap will remember Melanie playing the role of Mary, Pauline Fowler’s niece in the 90’s.

The Irish actress was also known for her parts in The Railway Children, A Dinner of Herbs and Inspector George Gently.

The actress and writer was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019 and had been having radiotherapy treatment.

She sadly lost her battle on March 29 of this year her family confirmed.

She had been given the all clear in 2020 but unfortunately she was then diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2021.

Melanie kept her fans up to date with her journey on Instagram. She posted as recently as March 14, where she is in her hometown of Bray with family.

Friends of Melanie shared memories they had with her on social media. Former EastEnders actor Andrew Lynford shared a post on Twitter in remembrance of Melanie. He wrote, “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie. Remembering happy days”.

Another former EastEnders star, Shaun Williamson, who played Barry Evans, commented on the post saying, “This is horrendous news. RIP Melanie”.

Melanie sadly leaves behind her husband Simon and their three children.