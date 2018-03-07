Check out this huge Dublin fashion show on International Women’s Day

Ireland's biggest fashion show is back with some of the country's most best-established and emerging talents gearing up to showcase their new creations.

The ARC Fashion Show will be opened by Broadcaster Marian Finucane at the RDS Concert Hall on Thursday, March 8, International Women’s Day.

Supported by leading Irish law firm, Arthur Cox, the ARC Fashion Show will see 800 attendees take to their seats to view the latest collections by 28 Irish designers, with funds raised going to ARC Cancer Support Centres which offers a range of free support to those affected by cancer.

Known as 'ARC Angels', a number of women who have experienced breast cancer will take to the runway to model a special sequence of designer outside.

Joan Hodkinson, who experienced breast cancer and was a user of the services says, “When I was going through my own cancer diagnosis, ARC Cancer Support Centres was there to support me. It was a huge comfort knowing I could speak to someone who had a similar experience especially if I was feeling emotional.”

“Having cancer can be very lonely and at times you can feel isolated. I was delighted to be asked to be an ‘ARC Angel’ and take part in the Fashion Show. It’s my way of showing people that there is life after cancer.”

ARC Cancer Support Centre provides a range of professional support, counselling and complementary therapy services to men and women affected by cancer. All services are provided free of charge at ARC centres in Eccles Street, Dublin 7 and South Circular Road, Dublin 8.

The ARC Fashion Show takes place on Thursday, 8th March in the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4. Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 8pm sharp. Tickets cost €55 and can be purchased by calling 01 830 7333 or arccancersupport.ie