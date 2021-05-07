Irish designer launches luxury linen range for the whole family

If you’re on the hunt for some well-made, luxury linen shirts, then you simply must check out the Irish-based Linen Shirt Company, which launched just last week.

Anneliese Duffy is a third generation Irish fashion designer after training at The Grafton Academy, a NCAD graduate and a renowned fashionista who grew up in the clothing business in a family passionate about Irish design, that has been creating and manufacturing in Ireland since 1972.

Anneliese believes that sourcing all of the fabric here in Ireland and striving to support the homegrown textile industry and local weavers is at the heart of the new brand.

“I grew up in the industry and believe a ‘made in Ireland’ label is the ultimate quality mark. Our shirts are proudly designed and made in Kilkenny from sustainable locally-woven Irish linen, and we would dearly love to see more designers encouraged to look to Ireland for manufacturing.”

The new Irish Linen Shirt Company collection includes women’s and men’s classic shirts and contemporary elegant looks. There is an adorable infant range, the Junior collection, that similarly combines modern design with traditional Irish linen for a striking sustainable fashion statement.

The Linen Shirt Company collection for women features casual fit and tailored designs, in a hip length that can be worn loose, tucked-in or with a belt. A variety of styles includes stand-up and classic collars as well as feminine rounded collars, and a flattering high neck design with contrasting button detail for a softer sophisticated look.

There are eight unique designs with features including elegant puff sleeves and tie cuffs, wide double-buttoned cuffs, and a Tuxedo style shirt with concealed buttons, pleated front detailing and a double cuff. Made in 100% soft Irish linen, the designs can be paired with denim and boho styles, with work suits or with formal tailored pieces.

All timeless wardrobe classics, the new Linen Shirt Company launch collection is available in white, navy, charcoal grey, buttermilk cream and dusky mulberry pink designs, with prices starting from €150.00 (excluding VAT).

Meanwhile, the breathtakingly beautiful baby collection covers newborn up to 24 months, with Junior linen shirts priced from €46.00 (excluding VAT).

Soft grey and pristine white linen shirts for babies have a classic peter-pan rounded collar and pleated fronts and are finished with contrasting fine cotton piping detail on the sleeves and collar and contrasting buttons in either pink or blue. A delicate fine-striped version comes in pale pink or blue linen and features a white grandfather collar and front detail finished with narrow pleats and dainty pearl buttons.

Front closure allows for easier dressing and the linen fabric creates a soft and breathable piece that is cool in summer and forms a comforting layer for babies in cooler temperatures too. A beautiful baby gift and perfect Christening attire, these Irish designed and made baby clothes make a unique style statement.

Shirt size options are extensive, from XS to XXL in the women’s and men’s collections, with size guides online, and free returns. There is free worldwide shipping on all purchases, with online orders at https://linenshirtcompany.ie dispatched within three working days.