Irish chocolatier Lir launch stunning range of Easter Eggs

Legendary Irish chocolatier Lir launches a stunning range of Easter Eggs for 2021 with innovative new recyclable packaging

For Easter 2021, Lir Chocolates has introduced a range of stunning Easter Eggs, hand-finished by their talented chocolatiers in Navan, Co. Meath. As well as enjoying some much-needed chocolatey indulgence this Easter, Lir has now made it easier to be kind to the planet too, with its innovative new recyclable packaging.

Lir’s delicious chocolate egg creations are now housed in packaging which is 99% plastic free and fully sustainable. This new collection, which includes four delectable varieties, can also now be delivered direct to your door from www.lirchocolates.com or picked up in selected stores nationwide.

The eye-catching Lir Milk Chocolate Octagonal Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles, (230g €10); and the Lir Dark Chocolate Octagonal Egg with Milk Chocolate Truffles (230g €10), would both delight the chocolate-lover in your life.

Also returning to the collection this year, by popular demand, is the Lir Crispy Caramel Egg, a glorious combination of Belgian milk chocolate with crispy caramel pieces, presented with Lir’s mouth-watering Salted Caramel Truffles (155g €8). White chocolate lovers will also be delighted to get their hands on Lir’s Creamy White Chocolate Egg, also presented with the much-loved Salted Caramel Truffles (155g €8).

For those of us who like to indulge in a small treat-to-self on or before the big day, Lir’s new pack of Mini Salted Caramel Eggs (90g €6), six irresistibly speckled Milk Chocolate mini eggs filled with a luscious sea salted caramel ganache, are absolutely perfect for that ‘just because’ moment.

Katie Byrne, Brand Manager, Lir Chocolates commented:

“At Lir, we are in love with chocolate and Easter is one of our favourite times of the year. For 2021, we’re delighted to bring back some of our most popular and delicious eggs from previous years, which can now be delivered direct to your door for those who prefer hassle free shopping. We’re also delighted that, thanks to our innovative new packaging, we can make it easier for our customers to make environmentally-friendly choices and still enjoy and spread some much-needed joy and happiness this Easter."

The Lir Easter Egg range is available from selected Tesco, Supervalu and Centra stores nationwide. You can also shop for Lir Chocolates online at Lir Chocolates and join the conversation online @LirChocolates.

Lir Chocolates Easter Egg range includes:

Belgian Milk Chocolate Octagonal Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles 230g, RRP €10

Dark Chocolate Octagonal Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles 230g, RRP €10

Crispy Caramel Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles 155g, RRP €8

White Chocolate Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles 155g, RRP €8

Lir Mini Eggs (90g €6)