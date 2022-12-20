Irish celebs congratulate Leanne Moore on birth of second child

Leanne Moore is now a mum-of-two!

The fitness instructor has announced that she has given birth to her second child. The 38-year-old has welcomed a beautiful baby girl with her husband David. The couple are already parents to a one-year-old daughter named Alex.

Leanne announced her joyful news on Instagram earlier today, with a stunning black-and-white snap of her holding one of her little one’s feet.

“Our littlest lady is here”, the fitness influencer penned in her caption, alongside an emoji of pink hearts. The parents have yet to announce the name of their newborn.

Since sharing the news of her baby girl’s arrival, Leanne and David have received a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from many famous Irish faces.

“Huge congratulations”, commented model and influencer Rosanna Davidson.

“so so delighted for you guys. History repeating itself with that beautiful sister bond xxx”, wrote Fair City star Aoibhín Garrihy.

“Awe congratulations Xxxxx”, replied TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

“Amazing, huge congrats to ye”, added camogie player and TV personality Anna Geary.

In June of this year, Leanne and David shared the delightful news that they were expecting their second child together. On her Instagram page at the time, the Limerick mum posted an adorable image of her first-born Alex looking amazed as her mum held up a sonogram.

“‘All I want for Christmas….. is to be a big sister!!!!’”, Leanne teased in her caption.

Leanne and David have been married since July 2019, when they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Marbella.

In August 2018, the couple bravely opened up about two miscarriages that they had experienced.

In June 2021, Leanne shared that she had since become pregnant with a “miracle” baby, and in November of that same year, she and David welcomed baby Alex into the world.

Congratulations to the family-of-four!