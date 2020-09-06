Irish brand FitPink launch new collection for AW2020

Designed in Ireland, Donegal Brand FitPink, experienced a tenfold increase in sales so far in 2020, a testament to both the high quality and affordable range of clothing on offer, and the choices people have been making this year in terms of what to wear to suit their lifestyle. FitPink wanted to design fitness and athleisurewear that was functional, comfortable, and flattering, and grew into an Irish brand that is now emerging as a trusted market leader and a firm favourite of fitness enthusiasts.

The idea behind the designs of FitPink clothing was for athleisurewear to be functional, flattering, and size-inclusive (sizes go from 6-20). Their best-selling gym leggings put this brand on the map initially. They are high waisted, made from quality material, and answer to the demand of many Irish women who wish to hold in their “mum tum” or “muffin top”. The material is soft but durable enough to make sure there’s no jiggling whilst being active! They are also sweat proof, squat proof, have pockets and are perfect for any activity such as yoga, running, walking or weights.

Now in its second year, FitPink is excited to roll out new pieces from its Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, which include the following:

Zipped Coverup in Charcoal and Pink

Price: from €45-€59

Vest Tops in Pink & Blue

Price €30

FitPink Active T-Shirts in Black and Pink



Price €30

Merchandise such as water bottles and beanie hats, perfect for whilst you’re on the go:



Price €9.95 for a water bottle / €15.00 for a beanie hat. FitPink Classic cotton Hoodies will also be available in Black, Purple and Pink from September – Price € 45.00

These new additions to the FitPink collection are ideal for the changing weather in Ireland that we will endure over the autumn and winter months, with zipped up jackets ideal for layering. The vest tops are perfect for either working out in or lazy days at home, and new colours are available in the classic soft cotton hoodies to liven up your athleisurewear wardrobe.

FitPink are also proud to support Plan International Ireland. Jenni the founder, wanted to create a business with a meaningful charitable core, so for every pair of leggings they sell, FitPink Fitness donates a percentage of the profits to Plan International Ireland to support girls through their Because I Am A Girl movement. This is a long-term commitment and its built into their business model. This was of huge importance to Jenni because as a small business she believed in harnessing the power to give back a little to those who need it most.

