Irish brand Branded Royal launches collection for AW 2020

Up and coming streetwear brand, Branded Royal, designed in Ireland is going from strength to strength. Since their launch in 2017, the brand has experienced strong sales through the addition of new collections which offer great quality at affordable prices.

The breadth of the brands offering is wide too with streetwear for both men and women.

Branded Royal continuously researches materials and designs that offer people amazing comfort and quality meaning that all their products are functional and flattering to wear.

The Irish brand’s style is unique, tapped into the underground culture, and they continuously keep an eye on trends and what consumers want meaning they add new styles to each collection that is released.

The original idea behind the designs of Branded Royal clothing was to provide comfort, to be functional, flattering and good fit. Size range start from size 6 up to size 16. The crop tops are made from soft quality cotton to provide extra comfort. The cycling shorts are also made with soft quality cotton and are designed to be high waisted for extra support and comfort and the waist material is durable and relaxed.

With the changes to our lifestyle, the range is suitable for wear at any time of day be it going out for food, walks, night outs or just a relaxed day at home.

Branded Royal is excited to roll out the new pieces from its 2020 collection, which include the following:

BR™ Smokey Grey Crop Top

Price: €24.99

BR™️ Smokey Grey Cycling Shorts

Price: €24.99

BR™️ White Crop Top

Price: €24.99

BR™️ Black Cycling Shorts

Price: €24.99

This collection comes in 2 colours which are smokey grey set or white and black set.

You can order the new collection here