Irish begrudgery is alive and well as Twitter reacts to Room to Improve

It's no secret that we Irish just LOVE to complain.

Whether we're talking about the weather, moaning about the price of Dairy Milks or quietly questioning how Mary down the road was able to afford a brand new BMW – we'll always find something to give out about.

Begrudgery is just something that's in our blood, and judging by Twitter's reaction to last night's Room to Improve on RTÉ, that isn't going to change any time soon.

This week's instalment of the beloved home improvement programme saw Dermot Bannon travel to Fermoy, Co Cork to help Dave and Susie bring their family home up to spec with the addition of a gym, spa, sauna and separate entrance for the dog – you know yourself.

Being the nosey little sods that we are, viewers immediately began to question how on earth the couple were able to afford such luxuries.

In reality, the couple probably worked hard for to save their pennies – but do you think the Irish public would accept such logic? – Not a hope!

Check out some of our favourite reactions:

The only spa I have in my house is my husband #roomtoimprove @RTEOne @DermotBannon — Cliodhna (@clionarose84) February 25, 2018

One word for this episode of #RoomToImprove tonight… Notions. Absolute, pure notions. — Emma Jane Hade (@emmajhade) February 25, 2018

I tuned in late. Did this couple win the lotto, or rob a bank??! #RoomtoImprove — Brian Maher (@MrBrianMaher) February 25, 2018

On next weeks #RoomToImprove a lovely couple build a copy of the Taj Mahal in Ballyhaunis — Declanhamill (@dechamcork) February 25, 2018

But, there were some people who were able to put the envy to one side and congratulate the couple on their achievements.

#RoomToImprove a lot of begrudgers on twitter this evening. The man earned his money and its up to him to spend it. No one would bat an eyelid when someone spends $1m on a 3 bedroom apartment in Dublin. — Richard Howard (@rihoward) February 25, 2018

#roomtoimprove @DermotBannon Notions? Do you not mean dreams? We are all entitled to dream. And make them realities? Is this not what keeps us all going? Great show. — Yvonne Joye (@yvonnejoye) February 26, 2018