SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Irish begrudgery is alive and well as Twitter reacts to Room to Improve

by

It's no secret that we Irish just LOVE to complain.

Whether we're talking about the weather, moaning about the price of Dairy Milks or quietly questioning how Mary down the road was able to afford a brand new BMW – we'll always find something to give out about.

Begrudgery is just something that's in our blood, and judging by Twitter's reaction to last night's Room to Improve on RTÉ, that isn't going to change any time soon.

This week's instalment of the beloved home improvement programme saw Dermot Bannon travel to Fermoy, Co Cork to help Dave and Susie bring their family home up to spec with the addition of a gym, spa, sauna and separate entrance for the dog – you know yourself.

Being the nosey little sods that we are, viewers immediately began to question how on earth the couple were able to afford such luxuries.

In reality, the couple probably worked hard for to save their pennies – but do you think the Irish public would accept such logic? – Not a hope!

Check out some of our favourite reactions:

But, there were some people who were able to put the envy to one side and congratulate the couple on their achievements. 

Trending