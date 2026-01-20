Irish adults are prioritising brain health like never before

If your group chat's been buzzing about supplements, gut health or whether you really need that €40 probiotic you saw on TikTok, you're not alone. New research from Holland & Barrett Ireland has revealed that Irish adults are getting seriously intentional about their wellbeing, and it's not just green juice and yoga anymore.

According to a nationwide study of 1,000 adults conducted last December, a whopping 77% of us are actively prioritising brain health and mental wellbeing. Not just thinking about it or adding it to the never-ending New Year's resolution list, but actually doing something about it. And honestly? It makes sense when you consider the constant juggle of work deadlines, social plans, doomscrolling and trying to remember if you've drunk any water today.

The Brain Health Moment

So what does "prioritising brain health" actually look like in real life? The research shows that stress reduction tops the list at 56%, followed by mood support at 42%. Memory and focus aren't far behind either, with 37% and 34% of adults respectively naming them as key concerns. Basically, we're all trying to feel less frazzled, remember where we put our keys and actually concentrate during that 3pm Zoom call.

This focus on cognitive wellbeing is part of a bigger shift toward preventative health. Think less "I'll deal with it when it becomes a problem" and more "let me sort this before it spirals". The study found that 8 in 10 adults are already taking proactive steps to support their future health, which includes maintaining a balanced diet (64%), prioritising quality sleep (57%) and attending regular medical check-ups (44%).

And yes, supplements are very much part of the equation. Over half of Irish adults (55%) are taking them daily as part of a holistic wellness routine. Whether that's a multivitamin with your morning coffee or a magnesium tablet before bed, it's becoming as normal as brushing your teeth.

Gut Feelings

If you've noticed everyone suddenly talking about their gut microbiome, the data backs that up too. Gut health continues to gain serious traction, with 36% of adults using probiotics, 23% taking fibre supplements and 15% incorporating fermented foods like kimchi or kefir into their diets. Another 12% are using prebiotics, which sounds very fancy until you realise it's just food for the good bacteria already living in your stomach.

What's particularly interesting is the growing awareness of the gut-brain connection. Nearly three-quarters of Irish adults are either aware (24%) or somewhat aware (48%) that what's happening in your digestive system can influence your mood, stress levels and overall mental state. It's the kind of thing that sounds a bit woo-woo until you realise there's actual science behind it, and suddenly your kombucha habit feels justified.

The Influence of the Algorithm

Let's be real, a lot of our wellness decisions now start with a scroll. The research found that one in four adults (22%) have purchased a wellness product after seeing it online, and supplements are the most commonly bought category at 57%. Skin products follow at 53%, then fitness items at 45% and stress-support products at 23%.

YouTube and Instagram are tied as the top platforms influencing these purchases (23% each), followed by Facebook and podcasts (both 14%) and TikTok at 12%. Whether it's a beauty influencer raving about collagen or a wellness account explaining adaptogens, the algorithm is definitely shaping what ends up in our shopping baskets.

Technology isn't just influencing what we buy either. It's becoming part of how we manage our mental health. The study revealed that 10% of adults would consider using AI-powered tools for personalised mental wellbeing support, while another 43% said they might consider it. That's more than half the population open to the idea of digital coaching, mood-tracking apps or other tech-driven wellness solutions becoming part of everyday life.

What's Getting in the Way?

Of course, good intentions don't always translate into action. The research highlighted some very relatable barriers to maintaining long-term wellness habits. Lack of time came out on top at 42%, followed closely by cost at 40%. If you've ever abandoned a supplement routine because you kept forgetting to take them or balked at the price of decent probiotics, you're in good company.

Difficulty maintaining routines was cited by 36% of respondents, which makes sense when life gets chaotic and your carefully planned morning ritual goes out the window. Meanwhile, 8% admitted to feeling confused about health choices, which is fair enough when conflicting advice is everywhere and one day eggs are good for you and the next they're not.

Rachel Chatterton, Product Director at Holland & Barrett, commented on the findings: "Holland & Barrett's research shows a clear shift in how people across Ireland are thinking about wellness. With 8 in 10 adults already taking steps to support their future health, proactive habits and prevention are now at the heart of modern wellness. As interest in brain health, gut health and digital wellness tools grows, trusted, science-backed guidance is more important than ever in helping people make confident choices about their health."

The takeaway? Wellness in 2026 isn't about perfection or expensive overhauls. It's about small, consistent habits that actually fit into real life, whether that's a daily probiotic, a proper sleep schedule or finally muting that one account that makes you feel bad about yourself. And if the research is anything to go by, we're already on it.