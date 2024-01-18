Irish actress Jessie Buckley marries partner in secret ceremony

Jessie Buckley has tied the knot!

The Irish actress has announced that she has secretly married her beau, after originally meeting him on a blind date.

Jessie, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for her role in The Lost Daughter, previously dated Happy Valley star James Norton for two years, after the pair met on the set of War & Peace.

Now, a few years on from her split, Jessie has confirmed that she is officially a wife.

Not wanting to disclose many details about her new husband, the 34-year-old revealed in an interview with MailOnline that his name is Freddie, and that he is originally from Islington in north London. Jessie also noted that Freddie has currently gone back to university to work in mental health services.

The actress went on to state that she has their mutual friend Marc Robinson to thank for their romance, as he introduced the pair through a blind date.

Speaking about her nuptials, Jessie revealed that herself and Freddie got married last summer in Norfolk, which is also where they now live. For their reception, close friends of the couple – who run a cafe – were able to provide catering.

“One of my favourite memories of the day was: I wanted a keg of Guinness, and I definitely wanted their cheese toasties at a certain hour. And then they came and did breakfast the next day,” she teased.

The Chernobyl star later went on to detail that the newlyweds enjoyed several honeymoon holidays.

“We had many moons,” Jessie joked, before going on to explain how the recent SAG-AFTRA strike helped her to relax.

“We actually just kind of bottled into friends' holidays. Loads of friends were going away and they rented a place and were like, 'Come with us,’” she recalled.

'It was really nice. Usually I'm away shooting or something, and because of the strike everything got moved, so I've had a whole year just to, like, hang out,” Jessie concluded.