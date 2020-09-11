Amy Huberman announces she’s pregnant with third child

The 41-year-old Irish actress has just announced on Instagram that there is indeed "a bun in the oven".

Amy and husband, Brian O'Driscoll, married in 2010, and already have two children together, seven-year-old Sadie and five-year-old Billy. Today Amy announced in comical style, that she was pregnant again, with their third little baby.

"Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven," she joked on Instagram, attached to a photo of a little fairy-bun, placed inside her actual kitchen oven.

Amy went on to reveal that she's already half way through her pregnancy, as she explained,"We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet."

The jokes don't stop there though, as Amy went on to illude that she's completely in the dark as to who the father might be. "Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is," the mum-of-two bantered.

Apparently Amy had to let the cat out of the bag, to avoid the suspicious looks she's been getting from people lately. "Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob."

As soon as the news was out, people rushed to wish the happy couple congratulations. "Such gorgeous news. Huge congrats guys," said Irish social media influencer, Aoibhín Garrihy.

While Victoria Smurfit, fellow Irish actress commented, "Congratulations you utter Wonder Woman!!!!!"

Interestingly though, other followers seemed to be more interested in Amy's oven than her exciting news. "Congratulations. Is your oven new?" one follower asked, while another commented, "Congratulations and your oven is lovely and clean".