Irish actor Barry Keoghan confirms news he’s going to be a dad

Huge congratulations are in order for the Irish actor Barry Keoghan who has confirmed the very exciting news that he’s going to be a dad, as his partner Alyson Sandro is expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, which just so happened to be Father’s Day, the Eternals star shared a super sweet post, showing off all of his lovely Father’s Day gifts.

Along with a delicious looking breakfast, the photo featured a cute mug with the words ‘The Daddy of all Daddies’ printed on it, a box of chocolates, titled ‘World’s No.1 Daddy’ and a custom made card with the words ‘First Father’s Day’ written on the front.

Instagram via @keoghan92

Also featured on the card were a series of snaps which documented Alyson’s pregnancy journey so far, including two hospital scans of their tiny tot, a beautiful photo from their gender reveal party and a black and white snap of her growing bump.

“Honestly feel like crying,” Barry sweetly wrote in the caption.

The news first broke that the 29-year-old actor might be expecting his first child earlier this year, as Keoghan shared a surprising photo of himself and his partner at what appeared to be a gender reveal party.

Instagram via @keoghan92

Judging by these recent developments, it seems the party was for them and their new bundle of joy! The couple are reportedly expecting a bouncing baby boy, as blue confetti was seen exploding into the air in the party snaps.

The Dunkirk actor and his partner Alyson are said to have been linked together since February 2021, however, he’s notoriously private about his personal life.

Huge congratulations to both of the soon-to-be parents — what an exciting new adventure this will be for them!