Ireland’s call: Extras needed for Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan film

Ready for your close-up? Good, it's time for you to be the first person ever to win a Best Actor or Best Actress gong at the Oscars for work as an extra.

West Coast Casting has put out a call for extras for a new movie starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt as lovers in John Patrick Shanley’s adaptation of Outside Mullingar.

Wild Mountain Thyme boasts a star-studded cast, with Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken also on board for the future Hollywood hit.

The movie begins shooting in County Mayo at the end of September, so you've got some time to plan your trip to 'The Wesht' of Ireland for future film fame.

West Coast Casting is inviting anyone interested in being involved in the movie to come to the casting call for extras, running in Ballina Arts Centre from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 14.

Adults of all ages and a number of kids are required for scenes in the film, set to be shot in Crossmolina and Ballina between September and November of this year.

Mairead Campbell of West Coast Casting said that she intends to give priority in the casting to those applying directly from Crossmolina and Ballina, but she's considering all candidates.

The extras will be paid for the job and anyone unavailable for the open casting on September 14 can email their details and a recent photograph to westcoastcastingireland@gmail.com

Time to shine, gals.

Feature image: Instagram/@fifty_shades_passion_backup/@emilyblunt.fanpage