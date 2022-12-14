Ireland’s biggest news story from the past 7 years is revealed

A new study has revealed the top stories that made Irish headlines – and one of them has been discovered as the biggest news story to dominate Irish news since 2015.

In research conducted by marketing communications company Core, it has been announced that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has topped the headlines this year, but it has also been named Ireland’s most-covered news story in seven years.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of this year, and since then, it has dominated news reports across the world. As well as its huge significance, the Core Cultural Index 2022 study has also laid out the remaining four biggest news stories that rocked Irish media this year.

Second on the report’s list was the dramatic price increase at petrol pumps, as a result of the ongoing cost of living crisis and the biggest rise of inflation in the economy for the past 20 years.

In third place, it seems as though the Irish general public have been continuously glued to coverage of the Russian invasion, as Core reports that the Russian military’s civilian targets across Ukraine was the third biggest story reported in 2022.

The company’s study found that the fourth biggest story of this year’s news cycle occurred in January, when the majority of our Covid restrictions were lifted, signalling an end to almost two years of lockdowns and Covid measures.

The final entry in the top five list of news stories was the horrific murder of 23-year-old school teacher Ashling Murphy, while she was out for a run in her native Tullamore on January 12.

Alongside these huge headline stories, Core also notes a few other moments from 2022 that the Irish public were riveted by, such as boxer Katie Taylor beating Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden, Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock during this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, and singer Meatloaf dying at the age of 74.

Only time will tell what news stories will dominate the headlines in 2023!